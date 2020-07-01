UFA vs RBK Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Ufa vs Rubin Kazan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Like all other leagues and events the Russian Premier League too had to take a break in the middle due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series only resumed on June 19 after lockdown ended in various parts of the world.

Upcoming scheduled fixture in the league is between FC Ufa and Rubin Kazan. The match will be played on July 1 at Neftyanik Stadium in Ufa.

At the points table UFA are at number 8 with a total of 31 points from 24 matches while RBK are placed at 12th spot with 26 points of 24 matches. As far as performance is concerned both the teams have lost their previous fixtures.

FC Ufa have won and lost seven matches each in the league till now. In their last fixture, FC Ufa faced Spartak Moscow and the match ended in goalless draw

Rubin Kazan, out of 24 matches they have played, have only managed to register wins six times. In the remaining matches they were on the losing side. This also includes their latest defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow June 27. The final score read 0-2.

The Russian Premier League, FC Ufa vs Rubin Kazan will commence from 5:30pm

UFA vs RBK Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Ufa vs Rubin Kazan Russian Premier League

Captain: Krotov

Vice-Captain: Fomin

Goalkeeper: Dupin

Defenders: Putsko, Jokic, Tabidze

Midfielders: Kvaratskhelia, Abildgaard, Podberezkin, Carp, Fomin

Strikers: Ignatyev, Krotov

Russian Premier League UFA vs RBK, FC Ufa probable lineup vs Rubin Kazan: Putsko, Jokic, Tabidze, Carp, Fomin, Krotov, Belenov, Nedelcearu, Urunov, Sukhov, Agalarov

Russian Premier League UFA vs RBK, Rubin Kazan probable Playing XI vs FC Ufa: Dupin, Kvaratskhelia, Abildgaard, Podberezkin, Ignatyev, Uremovic, Starfeltt, Sants, Samoshhnikov, Mogilevets, Davitas