Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi’s contract with La Liga giants Barcelona ended earlier this week and now he is officially a free agent. Even though Barca boss Joan Laporta has confirmed on several occasions that Messi will extend his contract with the Catalan giants, still there is no confirmation about the Argentine striker’s next destination.

Several elite clubs from Europe’s top league including Ligue 1’s Paris Saint Germain, Serie A’ Juventus and Premier League’s Manchester City’s amongst others have expressed their interest in signing Messi.

However, in a humorous attempt to engage football fans on Twitter, Uganda Premier League champion Express F.C. on Friday confirmed the signing of Messi.

“Express Nation, guess it’s about time!” Express F.C. wrote on its official Twitter page along with a photographed image of Messi in its team uniform.

“Game recognises game, [Messi] has made up his mind! Apologies F.C. Barcelona,” Express’ Tweet further read.

Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s boyhood club also decided to use the trend by sending a message to their former star on Twitter.

Hola Leo, estás ahí? En Argentina recién ahora es 1 de julio…(El que no arriesga no gana 👀) https://t.co/aGo40Kp32t pic.twitter.com/HJ1EUy3aDZ — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) July 1, 2021

“Hi Leo, are you there? In Argentina, it is just now July 1 …(Nothing ventured nothing gained),” says a rough translation of Newell’s Old Boys’s Tweet.

A Brazilian club that goes by the name of Ibis Sport Club have also made an entertaining offer to sign Messi.

On Friday, Ibis Sport Club, also popularly known as the worst club in football, posted a comical Tweet on the microblogging site with a set of bizarre terms and conditions to sign Barcelona’s number 10.

The Brazilian club’s terms and conditions included “salary based on productivity” and Messi not being permitted to score many goals and he will have to says “three times in the mirror” that Pele is much better than the late Diego Maradona.

« Le pire club du monde » veut signer Messi https://t.co/7txXXsPXTh via @lequipe— Íbis Sport Club (@ibismania) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, Laporta once again claimed that Messi is keen on penning a new contract with Barca and “everything is on the right track.”

“We want him [Messi] to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on the right track," Laporta was quoted as saying by El Transistor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here