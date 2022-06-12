Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between India and Afghanistan Players After the Asian Cup Qualifiers Game

A group of Indian and Afghanistan players were involved in pushing and shoving each other after the hosts registered a hard-fought 2-1 win in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Indian team grabbed the crucial three points after they beat Afghanistan 2-1 in a hard-fought Group D match in Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri struck his magic again with a swirling free-kick goal (85′) but the Lions of Khorasan pulled one back within three minutes from a Zubayr Amiri free header (88′) before Sahal Abdul Samad’s prolific strike (90+2′) sealed the deal for the Blue Tigers.

After losing the match, Afghanistan players expressed their frustrations against India. In a video, widely shared on social media, three Afghanistan and two Indian players can be initially seen pushing and shoving before the scuffle escalates. However, Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh tried hard to pacify the players from both sides, but he was too pushed by the Afghanistan players.

Seeing the ugly scene, the AFC officials rushed to the ground but the scuffle only intensified. It is not known why the brawl broke out. The organising committee of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers has not said anything about the incidents.

After this win, Igor Stimac’s men will face Hong Kong in their summit clash of the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with the stakes being high for both sides.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.