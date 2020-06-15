UK PM Boris Johnson Rejects Marcus Rashford's Plea to Reconsider Cancelling 'Free Meals' for School Children Over Summer Holiday

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected Marcus Rashford's plea to reconsider the government's decision to fund free meals for struggling children over the summer holiday period. It was a something he himself had to rely on as a boy.

"The PM understands the issues facing families across the UK, which is why last week the government announced an additional £63m for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food and other basic essentials." Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said.

"The PM will respond to Marcus Rashford's letter as soon as he can – he has been using his profile in a positive way to highlight some very important issues."

The 22-year-old England and Manchester United striker has helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($25 million) with charity FareShare UK to supply meals to those families who are "existing on a knife's edge".

When schools were shut down in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, a food voucher scheme was set up to guarantee meals to children who had been reliant on food being provided at schools. Vouchers worth 15 pounds ($19) are available to spend each week in supermarkets.





Of the 1.3 million children who are registered for free school meals in England, a quarter have not received any support since schools closed in response to COVID-19, he said.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches," he wrote in a letter to the government posted on Twitter.

"Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year."

