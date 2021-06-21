UKR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and probable playing XIs for today's UEFA Euro 2020 match Ukraine vs Austria June 21 2130 IST

UKR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria: Ukraine will play host to Austria in their last group match of the UEFA European Championship 2020 at the National Arena, Bucharest on Monday, June 21. The match between Ukraine and Austria will kick off at 9:30 PM (IST).

Tonight’s fixture between Ukraine and Austria is a do or die encounter. While the winner of this match will qualify for the knockout round, the loser will bow out from the mega event. So far, both the teams have played two games and registered one win each and have equal points in the Group C table.

Austria are coming into this game after suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of the league leader Netherlands. On the other hand, Ukraine crushed North Macedonia 2-1 in their previous outing.With Round of 16 spot up for the grab, a cracker of a contest awaits us.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between Ukraine and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

UKR vs AUT Telecast

The match between UKR vs AUT will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network (SPN).

UKR vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between UKR vs AUT is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

UKR vs AUT Match Details

The match between UKR vs AUT will be played on Monday, June 21, at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

UKR vs AUT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marko Arnautovic

Vice-Captain: Roman Yaremchuk

UKR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bachmann

Defenders: Vitalii Mykolenko, David Alaba, Mykola Matvienko

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Konrad Laimer

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Marko Arnautovic

Ukraine vs Austria probable XI:

Ukraine Probable Starting Line-up: Georgi Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitalii Mykolenko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko; Roman Yaremchuk

Austria Probable Starting Line-up: Daniel Bachmann; Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger; Xaver Schlager; Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marko Arnautovic

