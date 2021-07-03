UKR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal 4 match between Ukraine vs England: Ukraine and England will lock horns in the fourth quarterfinals of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, July 4 as both teams look to make history in the European Championship. The game will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

The Three Lions will hope to reach their second semi-final at a major tournament, while Ukraine will be desperate to win this fixture as they never made it to the last four before. Both sides are carrying plenty of momentum from their wins over Germany and Sweden respectively and the upcoming encounter between the two in Rome could be a cracker to call than many expect.

Euro 2020 Ukraine vs England quarterfinal 4: Team News, Injury Update

Andriy Schevchenko has a couple of fresh roster issues as he will be bereft of the services of striker Artem Besedin and defender Denys Popov due to injuries. While, star man Andriy Yarmolenko as well as Oleksandr Zubkov’s availability remains doubtful.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has no injury concerns to contend with and he will have full squad to choose from.

UKR vs ENG quarterfinal 4 Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. SonyLIV and Jio TV will provide live streaming services.

UKR vs ENG quarterfinal 4 match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 4 at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. The game will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UKR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko

Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Karavaev

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips

Strikers: Andriy Yarmolenko, Raheem Sterling

UKR vs ENG Probable XIs

Ukraine: Georgi Bushchan (GK), Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here