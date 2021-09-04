UKR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Ukraine vs France: The top two teams of Group D in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers for Europe prepare for battle in Kiev on Sunday, when Ukraine welcomes France to the NSC Olimpiyskiy. The Ukraine vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST.

Ukraine are unbeaten but winless in World Cup qualifying fixtures. Oleksandr Petrakov’s men have four draws and four points from the same number of matches that propelled them to the second spot in the Group D standings. Two of their most important players Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko are in decent form so Ukraine will want to register a victory after a long struggle.

On the other hand, the World Cup qualifying campaign hasn’t been a cake walk for the reigning world champions France. Didier Deschamps’s men have played four games, won and drawn two games each. This includes Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Bosnia. That result helped them establish a four-point lead atop the rankings but Les Bless have also gone winless in four games in any competition.

France should not have much problem given the star power in their ranks. Ukraine are no pushovers though, meaning fans can be sure of an exciting contest in Kyiv.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, UKR vs FRA Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

UKR vs FRA 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 5 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The game will commence at 12:15 am IST.

UKR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Vice-Captain: Roman Yaremchuk

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Eduard Sobol, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Roman Yaremchuk

UKR vs FRA Probable XIs

Ukraine: Andriy Pyatov (GK); Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mykola Matviyenko, Illya Zabarnyi; Oleksandr Karavayev, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Eduard Sobol; Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Roman Yaremchuk

France: Hugo Lloris (GK); Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Karim Benzema

