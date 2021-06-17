UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and North Macedonia: Both Ukraine and North Macedonia will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat in the series opener when they face each other on Thursday in a Group C match in the UEFA European Championship 2020. While Ukraine fell 2-3 to the Netherlands on Sunday, North Macedonia were handed 1-3 pelting by Austria on the same day.

It is their first meeting in the last five years. They last met in 2015 and Ukraine won that match 2-0. So far, Ukraine and North Macedonia have met on four occasions. Ukraine won two games, North Macedonia emerged victorious in one match and one encounter ended in a draw.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia; here is everything you need to know:

UKR vs MCD Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the UKR vs MCD match in India

UKR vs MCD Live Streaming

The match between UKR vs MCD is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

UKR vs MCD Match Details

The match between UKR vs MCD will be played on Thursday, June 17, at the National Arena, Bucharest, Romania. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

UKR vs MCD Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Roman Yaremchuk

Vice-Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko

UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Geoge Buschan

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ezgjan Alioski

Midfielders: Ruslan Malinovsky, Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardhi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Goran Pandev

Ukraine vs North Macedonia probable XI:

Ukraine Predicted Starting Line-up: Geoge Buschan, Oleksandr Karavayev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

North Macedonia Predicted Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski, Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

