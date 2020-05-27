Ukraine's Football League to Restart on Saturday as Covid-19 Lockdown Eases

The Ukrainian Premier League will restart its season this weekend, in line with a gradual easing of the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in the country, its governing body said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) said in a statement that matches, suspended since mid-March due to Covid-19, would resume from May 30.

The Ukrainian top-flight has nine rounds of matches remaining in the season.

According to the decision published on the association's website, no more than 200 people can be present in the stadium during matches.

It means that all remaining fixtures will be held without supporters, an UAF spokesman told AFP.

In addition, all players and officials involved in the games are obliged to have their temperature taken before every match.

Ukraine has registered 21,584 cases of the virus and it has been easing lockdown measures.

Earlier this month, Germany's Bundesliga became the first of Europe's big five leagues to resume action, also behind closed doors.