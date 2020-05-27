FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukraine's Football League to Restart on Saturday as Covid-19 Lockdown Eases

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ukrainian Association of Football released a statement saying teh suspended league will resume from May 30.

  • AFP Kiev
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Share this:

The Ukrainian Premier League will restart its season this weekend, in line with a gradual easing of the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in the country, its governing body said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) said in a statement that matches, suspended since mid-March due to Covid-19, would resume from May 30.

The Ukrainian top-flight has nine rounds of matches remaining in the season.

According to the decision published on the association's website, no more than 200 people can be present in the stadium during matches.

It means that all remaining fixtures will be held without supporters, an UAF spokesman told AFP.

In addition, all players and officials involved in the games are obliged to have their temperature taken before every match.

Ukraine has registered 21,584 cases of the virus and it has been easing lockdown measures.

Earlier this month, Germany's Bundesliga became the first of Europe's big five leagues to resume action, also behind closed doors.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading