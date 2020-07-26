FOOTBALL

Ukrainian National Team's Doctor Anton Hudaev Dies Of Coronavirus

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ukrainian national team's doctor Anton Hudaev died from coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Anton Hudaev, the Ukrainian national team's doctor, has died from the novel coronavirus at the age of 48, the domestic football association (UAF) said.

"On behalf of the President of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andriy Pavelka, head coach of the national team Andriy Shevchenko and the entire football family of Ukraine, we extend our deepest condolences to his family," the UAF said in a statement.

"The whole national team is in great sorrow."

Hudaev was also team doctor for the local club Metalist Kharkiv.

The virus has killed more than 1,600 people in Ukraine, which has reported nearly 65,000 infections.

