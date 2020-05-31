FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukrainian Premier League Restart Disrupted by Coronavirus Positive Tests

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A Ukrainian Premier League game was called off after an unspecified number of footballers and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted Saturday but one game was called off when an unspecified number of football players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league said players and staff from last-placed Karpaty Lviv had tested positive ahead of Sunday's match against Mariupol.

They aren't showing symptoms and are in self-isolation, Karpaty said, adding that the squad would undergo more testing Monday.

The league is playing its first games since March 15, with Kolos and Desna kicking off the opening match.

There are nine rounds left. The league is due to finish July 19 with a European qualification playoff following 10 days later.

According to UEFA rankings, Ukraine is the second strongest league in Europe now playing, behind Germany.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading