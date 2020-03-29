FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

UK's Prince William, Wife Kate Urge Mental Health Wellbeing During Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with staff during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon, Britain March 19, 2020. Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with staff during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon, Britain March 19, 2020. Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Britain's Prince William and his wife, duchess Kate, urged people on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

"By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

