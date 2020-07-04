ULS vs INC Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan vs Incheon Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Incheon will face the Ulsan challenge on July 4, Saturday, in the upcoming scheduled fixture of the Korean K-League 2020. The Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan vs Incheon will be played at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium. Second-placed Ulsan, who lost their last match to Jeonbuk by 0-2, will look to bounce back in the upcoming home game. Whereas, Incheon, who are bottom-placed, were handed disappointment by FC Seoul. The final score was 0-1.

The Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan vs Incheon will commence at 2:30PM.

ULS vs INC Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Ulsan vs Incheon Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Captain: F Pinto Junior

Vice Captain: K Tae-Hwan

Goalkeeper: S Jeong

Defenders: K Tae-Hwan, S Young-woo, J Seung-Hyun, D Builthuis

Midfielders: K Ho-Nam, L Uh-Hyeok, Y Bit-Garam

Strikers: S Shi-Uh, F Pinto-Junior, K In-Seong

Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan Probable XI vs Incheon: Cho Hyun-Woo; Kim Tae-Hwan, Jung Seong-Hyeon, Dave Bulthuis, Seol Young-Woo; Won Doo-Jae, Kim In-Sung, Shin Jin-Ho, Yoon Bit-Garam, Lee Dong-Kyeong; Junior Negrao.

Korean K-League 2020 Incheon Probable XI vs Ulsan: Jung San; Kim Yeon-Su, Lee Jae-Sung, Kim Jeong-Ho; Jeong Dong-Yun, Lee Woo-Hyuk, Rashid Mahazi, Lim Eu-Soo, Kim Seong-Ju; Song Si-Uh, Kim Ho-Nam.