Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Unai Emery Talks Up Leadership Role for Rob Holding Amid Laurent Koscielny Doubt

Laurent Koscielny is being linked with a move back to France amidst reports of the defender refusing to join Arsenal's pre-season tour in the US.

Reuters

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unai Emery Talks Up Leadership Role for Rob Holding Amid Laurent Koscielny Doubt
Unai Emery is already planning for the potential departure of Laurent Koscielny (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Charlotte: Arsenal manager Unai Emery said on Thursday that he was planning for the potential departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny while mulling a leadership role for young defender Rob Holding.

Koscielny refused to join the Premier League club on their U.S. tour amid British media reports linking the 33-year-old French centre back with a move to Ligue 1 sides Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais.

Emery had labelled him an "important player" earlier this week but has now openly admitted Koscielny could leave.

However, the 23-year-old Holding could step up to be one of Emery's "five captains" - all able to wear the armband when called upon, the manager said.

"I want one English player in these five captains," Emery told a media conference in Los Angeles ahead of the International Champions Cup match against Fiorentina on Saturday.

"Last year (Granit) Xhaka, Mesut (Ozil) and Nacho (Monreal) were working as captains. But after Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech left - and possibly Laurent Koscielny - I will want more.

"An English player who grew up in our academy can understand the English spirit and Arsenal values. These are the qualities and more (we want).

"We are really happy with his (Holding's) progress. We need his performances as a centre back. (Before) he had his injury he was really playing with big performances."

The only other English senior players in the squad are Calum Chambers, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, and fringe right-back Carl Jenkinson.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram