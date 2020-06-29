FOOTBALL

'Unbelievable': Cristiano Ronaldo Shocks Everyone in Colourful, Flowery Outfit

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: @Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo took the internet by storm by posing in a beachy, flowery outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to always turn up everyone in a dapper look and over time, the Portuguese has groomed himself so well that he has become the heartthrob of a million girls. However, this weekend vibe that Cristiano Ronaldo shared took everyone by surprise.

Ronaldo shared a photograph of himself in a colourful and flower-patterned shirt and bermuda, wearing glasses.

He captioned the image with, "Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style," and added a joking face emoticon in the end. Looked like Ronaldo was in a fun mood.

Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Dani Alves, who is himself known for a quirky fashion sense, called the look "unforgettable".

He said, "I as a fashion specialist say that it is; Unforgettable! *Zany face* *Face with tears of joy*."

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci commented on the photograph with "unbelievable".

Benatia was unsure of Ronaldo's proclaim of the outfit being of a "good style". He commented, "Come on bro .. good style i don't know."

Juan Cuadrado seemed to have taken a liking to the outfit and invited Ronaldo to Colombia. He commented, "Good style to stroll along the beaches of Necocli. Panita."

Former Italian footballer Claudio Marchisio could only laugh.

Fans also enjoyed this change from Ronaldo and went on a meme fest.

