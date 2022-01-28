Unhappy With His Market Valuation, Cristiano Ronaldo Blocks Transfermarkt On Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is confirmed to have blocked Transfermarkt official Instagram account. The Manchester United star came across his market valuation on the football data website and explicitly communicated his displeasure about it. Transfermarkt priced the football great at 75 million euros, which according to Ronaldo was far beneath what it should be. Emotions run on the surface for the Portugal international and when it comes to expressing them, it is a “no holds barred” situation, on or off the field.

His valuation by Transfermarkt was done when Ronaldo was at Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner became incensed with the valuation the site had given him and took the issue with their staff. In March 2020, Transfermarkt released a ‘Jorges Mendes XI’ graphic on social media, featuring the most valuable players represented under the super agent’s stable.

Ronaldo, who was unhappy with his price tag of €75 million (£62m/$84m) sent a private message to the website to complain and blocked them eventually. He also highlighted the market estimate of his Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva, at €100m (£83m/$112m), the highest. Later, Transfermarkt commented on their own post saying they can’t tag Ronaldo because he blocked them after he saw his market value.

In an interview with The Athletic, Daniel Busch, Transfermarkt’s UK manager explained how they attempted to explain to Ronaldo why his worth was lower than his expectations.

Christian Swartz, Transfermarkt’s coordinator revealed that the website’s social department employees tried to answer Ronaldo saying, “The people in your own age group, you are by far the number one’.” The Portuguese superstar, in reply, sent some smilies, and then blocked them. Schwarz said, “Age is now one of the most important factors,” adding, “And Ronaldo is old, same with Lionel Messi, and they will get their value reduced just because of their age."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.