Union Cabinet Approves Signing of Guarantees for Hosting of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Signing of Guarantees for the hosting of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

The tournament is scheduled to be held across three cities — Bhubaneswar, Goa and Mumbai — from October 11 to 30.

Thanking this very encouraging move by the Government, Mr. Sunando Dhar, acting General Secretary of the AIFF said, “We are very thankful to the Government for their support. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the guidance of Hon’ble Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, has been very proactive with its support for the tournament, and this move by the Union Cabinet resonates with the same positive sentiment.”

“With the assistance and encouragement that we have received from all our stakeholders, we are surely on course to hosting an incredible tournament.” he further added.

The draw for the tournament was recently conducted and host nation India is slated to play all their group matches at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Pre Sales of the tickets have already started for the tournament and the Official Ticket Launch for the mega event is scheduled on 5th August 2022.

