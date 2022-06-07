United Arab Emirates vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume on Tuesday as Australia takes on UAE in the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. The match is scheduled for 11:30 pm IST.

UAE’s attack will be led by their star striker Ali Mabkhout. He has been UAE’s talisman scoring 80 goals in 104 matches. The team has also managed to keep the opposing team from scoring as they have conceded only 7 goals in the 10 qualifying matches.

Australia’s versatile forward Jamie MacLaren has emerged as one of the best players of the tournament. He has scored 8 goals in 23 matches. Defence is the strength of the Australian side as center-backs Trent Sainsbury and Joel King have formed a strong pairing over the years.

The match might be a low-scoring one but won’t be short of intensity. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia will take place on June 7, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia be played?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia begin?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the United Arab Emirates and Australia match?

United Arab Emirates vs Australia match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates and Australia match?

United Arab Emirates vs Australia match is not available to be streamed live in India.

UAE and Australia Possible Staring XI:

UAE Predicted Starting Line-up: Ali Khasif (GK), Abdulaziz Heikal, Walid Abbas, Fahd Al Dhanhani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Mohammed Marzouk; Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Caio Canedo

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Ryan (GK), Joel King, Fran Karaaic, Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Martin Boyle, Awer Mabil, Ajdin Hrustic, Kenny Dougall, Jamie Mclaren, Mitchell Duke.

