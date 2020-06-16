UNN vs PDB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Union Berlin will be riding high on their winning momentum when they welcome bottom-placed Paderborn on June 17, Wednesday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Paderborn will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Union Berlin, in their last outing, defeated FC Koln 2-1, whereas Paderborn were smashed by Werder 5-1. As we shift our focus towards the league standings, Union Berlin are on the 14th slot with 35 points. On the other hand, Paderborn are the worst performers this season with 20 points from 31 fixtures.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Paderborn will commence at 12 am (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer has a handful of injuries to look into ahead of the game night. Becker, Lenz and Ryerson are ruled out due to injuries. Whereas, Fischer is awaiting the match fitness report of Gogia.

The hosts will see two of their players on the suspension bench Michel and Sabiri. Whereas Kilian won't feature due to thigh issues.

Here is the Union Berlin vs Paderborn Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn captain: Srbeny

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Vice captain: Andersson

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Goalkeeper: Zingerle

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Defenders: Trimmel,Schlotterbeck, Friedrich

Bundesliga 2019-20 UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Midfielders: Bülter, Andrich, Gjasula, Vasiliadis,

Bundesliga UNN vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, Union Berlin vs Paderborn Strikers: Srbeny, Andersson, Ingvartsen

Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin Probable XI vs Paderborn: Gikiewicz - Trimmel (c), Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Reichel - Gentner, Andrich - Ingvartsen, Malli, Bülter - Andersson

Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn Probable XI vs Union Berlin: Zingerle - Jans, Strohdiek (c), Hünemeier, Collins - Pröger, Gjasula, Vasiliadis, Holtmann - Srbeny, Mamba