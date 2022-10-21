UPL Extends Support to FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup With Commitment To Celebrate Gender Equality

UPL Limited, a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, has extended support to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, being held for the first time in India, and has partnered with FIFA in being the national supporter for the event.

Through this collaboration, UPL hopes to draw attention to woman led edition of “The Beautiful Game”, as well as the importance of sports in general as a means to a healthy life and promote sustainable personal growth for all.

UPL has always championed the cause of Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Equality. Through the millions of acres served through its crop solutions, UPL understands the incomparable contribution that women provide in the country’s agricultural prosperity as growers, agri entrepreneurs, function enablers and business leaders.

Thus, UPL’s decision to associate with women’s football is to participate in its growth and expansion. With the progress in the tournament, UPL will keenly observe the performances of the teams and players and would endeavour to add more value to the tournament and the future stars of the game.

Mr. Ashish Dobhal, Director, UPL India, said, “It is a moment of pride for us to be able to partner with FIFA for the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and give us the opportunity to contribute to a set of athletes full of talent and who are redefining success for the female gender in their countries, communities and now, on the global stage. These are true ambassadors of equality and as an entity that holds D&I in the highest regard, we are thrilled to be a part of their journey. We look forward to unique and innovative ways to take this tournament from strength to strength and celebrate diversity the world over!”

India are currently hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which began on October 11 with first clash between India and USA. India were played in the tournament by the virtue of being the host country and was clubbed with Morocco, Brazil and the United States of America (USA) in group A. However, with back-to-back defeats they were knocked out of tournament.

But, the top teams in the world are competing to book the finals spot which will be played on October 30 (Sunday).

