Upset Frenkie de Jong Throws a Veiled Dig at Barcelona

Ace midfielder Frenkie de Jong has made a subtle dig at his club Barcelona for poorly handling his transfer situation. According to several reports, Barcelona and Manchester United had reached an agreement for the Dutch midfielder with United paying an initial price of £63.7 million and a further £8.5 million in performance-related add-ons.

Though the two teams had agreed on a potential transfer, De Jong seems dissatisfied with how Barcelona handled the situation. The midfielder is being forced to leave the club against his will and is hesitant to join the Red Devils as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old liked a comment on an Instagram post that read: “I dislike the way we have handled Frenkie’s situation.”

Although De Jong removed his like from the comment, it is quite clear that the midfielder wants to continue at the Camp Nou and is being forced to move out by the Catalan club.

United’s new gaffer Erik Ten Hag wants his Dutch compatriot to join the Red Devils as soon as possible. The former Ajax boss has already stated that De Jong would be a crucial player in his mid-field and hailed him as the “conductor of the orchestra.”

The versatile midfielder played in 32 La Liga games for Barcelona, securing three goals and three assists. With the likes of Pedri Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez emerging as reliable midfielders, De Jong has fallen down in the pecking order for Barcelona’s manager Xavi Hernandez.



This isn’t the first time that Barcelona has received criticism for the terrible handling of their transfers. The departure of Luis Suarez, in particular, was very disrespectful for the player as the club’s second highest goal scorer was locked out of first-team action until he opted to leave.

De Jong is currently in the United States along with the rest of the squad for pre-season. Barcelona will be taking on the MLS club Inter Miami on July 20.

The transfer saga has still not found any conclusion and only time will tell if he leaves in the summer or stays at the Camp Nou.

