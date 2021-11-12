URU vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Uruguay and Argentina: Argentina will aim to make it three wins in a row when they next take on Uruguay on Saturday in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo. Uruguay are coming into this fixture after losing to Brazil 1-4 in their most recent game last month. Uruguay have picked 16 points from 12 games so far in the FIFA qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni’s unit is placed at the second spot, behind table-toppers Brazil, with 25 points from 11 games. The Argentina team will head into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Peru on October 15.

The last time Uruguay and Argentina met in reverse leg, La Albiceleste defeated the Sky Blue 3-0 last month.

The Argentina team is also unbeaten in their last 25 matches in all competition and they will hope to extend it even further on Saturday when they face Uruguay.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Uruguay and Argentina:

URU vs ARG Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Uruguay and Argentina will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

URU vs ARG Live Streaming

The match between Uruguay and Argentina is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

URU vs ARG Match Details

The match between Uruguay and Argentina will be played on Saturday, November 13, at Estadio Campeón del Siglo. The match between Uruguay and Argentina will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

URU vs ARG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Di Maria

Vice-Captain: Suarez

URU vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Nandez, Romero, Godin, Otamendi

Midfielders: Bentancur, Torreira, Paredes

Strikers: Suarez, Di Maria, Dybala

Uruguay vs Argentina probable XI:

Uruguay Predicted Starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Gimenez, Godin, Araujo; Bentancur, Vecino, Torreira, Pereiro; Suarez, Torres

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Rodriguez; Dybala, L Martinez, Di Maria

