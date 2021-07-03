URU vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa America 2021 match between Uruguay and Colombia: The two underperforming teams in the Group stage – Uruguay and Colombia – will be up against each other in the quarterfinal of Copa America 2021 on Sunday at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Uruguay confirmed their berth for knockout stage of the league after finishing second in the Group A table with two wins, one loss and one draw. On the other hand, Colombia finished the last stage at the third spot in the Group B table. Colombia won just one game in the league stage and suffered two defeats while one match ended in a draw.

Both Uruguay and Colombia have met 33 times in the past with La Celeste recording 16 wins. Colombia have won 10 games while seven encounters ended in a draw.

Ahead of the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Colombia; here is everything you need to know:

URU vs COL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the URU vs COL match in India

URU vs COL Live Streaming

The match between URU vs COL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

URU vs COL Match Details

The match between URU vs COL will be played on Sunday, July 4, at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brazil. The match between Uruguay and Colombia will start at 03:30 am (IST).

URU vs COL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luis Suarez

Vice-Captain: Edinson Cavani

URU vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera

Defenders: Diego Godin, Yerry Mina, Jose Gimenez

Midfielders: Mateus Uribe, Matías Vecino, Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Duván Zapata

Uruguay vs Colombia probable XI:

Uruguay Predicted Starting Line-up: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Colombia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Dávinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe; Luis Diaz, Duván Zapata

