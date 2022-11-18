Uruguay, Argentina Carry Combined 2000 Pounds of Meat to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and the nations that have qualified for the coveted tournament are gearing up to put up their best foot forward. While teams are chalking out their strategies for the competition, Argentina and Uruguay are committed to keeping their players upbeat as they brought a combined 2,000 pounds of meat along with them to Qatar so that their contingent doesn’t miss eating homely food.

In an unorthodox statement, Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) president Ignacio Alonso revealed their rather unusual scheme for their team. “The national team is being accompanied by the best nourishment. The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world," Alonso said.

Uruguay wants to take home the FIFA title this year and it’s not just the players who are putting in all their commitment. President of Uruguay’s National Institute of Meat (INAC) Conrado Ferber and his team are turning no stone unturned to provide their players with the best meat possible and keep their spirits high. “We want to convey the quality of the product, natural and sustainable, and the World Cup is the optimal time to do so for our players," Ferber said in an interview.

South American nations are known for their high-quality meat. Argentina and Uruguay are two of the world’s largest consumers of meat. The ‘Asado’ is regarded as one of the most popular dishes in the country. Prepared through various cuts of meat and sausages, the grilled dish is a huge part of South American culture along with Football.

Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized the significance of the dish. “My favourite food is asado, but it is much more than that. It’s part of our culture, an Argentine quirk. We get to talk, laugh, relax, and connect during that time. It’s not always about the meat, though we enjoy it. It is to be a part of a group and the bonds that it creates," Scaloni said.

Both nations are doing their best to put out scintillating displays of football in the Qatar World Cup. Superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina will begin their tournament against Saudi Arabia on November 22, while Luis Suarez and Uruguay will take the field on November 24 to clash against South Korea.

