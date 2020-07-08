URW vs SND Dream11 Team Prediction J League Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Urawa Red Diamonds (URW) will be up against Vegalta Senda (SND) in their upcoming J League fixture on Wednesday July 8. Both teams have a total of four points to their credit. They have both won one match each. As far as performance is concerned, URW are at number 5 of the points table while SND are at number 7. The latest match that Urawa Red Diamonds played was a draw. The team had faced Yokohama F Marinos on July 5 and by the end of the game none of the teams had managed to net any goal. Vegalta Sendai, on the other hand, had registered their win in the previous match which they played on July 4. The team had defeated Shonan Bellmare by 1-0.

The J League Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai will commence from 2:30 PM and will be played at the Yurtec Stadium Sendai.

URW vs SND Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai J League Dream11 Team

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Captain: Koroki

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Vice Captain: Sugimoto

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Goalkeeper: Obata

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Defenders: Ishihara, Hashioka, Yamanaka

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Midfielders: Sekiguchi, Matsushita, Shibato, Nagasawa

J League URW vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Urawa Red Diamonds vs Vegalta Sendai Strikers: Nishimura, Sugimoto, Koroki

URW vs SND J League Urawa Red Diamonds Probable XI vs Vegalta Sendai: Sugimoto, Koroki, Shibato, Nagasawa, Hashioka, Yamanaka, Hashioka, Iwanami, Aoki, Yuruki, Deng

URW vs SND J League Vegalta Sendai Probable XI vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Obata, Ishihara, Sekiguchi, Matsushita, Nishimura, Hachisuka, Yoshino, Shihashi, Germain, Hiraoka, Sekihuchi