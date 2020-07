URY vs DYM Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Ural Yekaterinburg vs Dynamo Moscow Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Ural Yekaterinburg will lock horns with Dynamo Moscow in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The match will be held on Thursday July 9 and will be played in Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg. Both the teams have a total of 32 points. The Russian Premier League, Ural Yekaterinburg vs Dynamo Moscow will commence from 7:30 PM

At the points table, Ural Yekaterinburg are at number 9 while Dynamo Moscow are placed at number 8. In the latest match that URY played against FC Ufa ended up being a draw after both teams scored a goal each on July 5. DYM, on the other hand, lost the match against Arsenal Tula on July 4. The fixture ended with a score or 0-1.

URY vs DYM Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for Ural Yekaterinburg vs Dynamo Moscow

Captain: Joaozinha

Vice-Captain: Yusupov

Goalkeeper: Shunin

Defenders: Skopintsev, Morozov, Kulakov

Midfielders: Yusupov, Joaozinha, Neustadter, Egorychev, Kabir

Strikers: Igboun, Bicfalvi

Russian Premier League URY vs DYM, Ural Yekaterinburg probable lineup vs Dynamo Moscow: Kulakov, Egorychev, Kabir, Bicfalvi, Godzyur, Kalinin, Emelyanov, Wilusz, Boumal, Bavin, Kucharczyk

Russian Premier League URY vs DYM, Dynamo Moscow probable lineup vs Ural Yekaterinburg: Shunin, Skopintsev, Morozov, Yusupov, Joaozinho, Igboun, Neustadter, Ordets, Sunjic, Sly, Philipp