FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Soccer Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Delayed by Over a Month

US women's football team has been fighting against the federation for equal pay. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

US women's football team has been fighting against the federation for equal pay. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer Federation by US women's players has been pushed to June 16.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Share this:

Los Angeles: The trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit brought by US women players against the US Soccer Federation has been pushed from May 5 to June 16.

US District Judge Gary Klausner issued the order postponing the trial on Wednesday after both parties sought guidance on preparing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

California governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide stay-at-home order in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Klausner also pushed back a pretrial conference scheduled for April 20 to June 1.

Players for the US women's national team sued the federation last year alleging gender discrimination, demanding $66 million in back pay under the Equal Pay and the Civil Rights Act.

They claim they have not been paid fairly compared to players on the men's national team -- a claim the federation has denied.

US Soccer sparked outrage in March with language in a legal filing in the case that the job of playing on the men's team required "greater skill based on speed and strength" than the women displayed, and that playing on the men's team carried greater responsibility.

After an outcry from US women stars and sponsors the federation apologized, and Carlos Cordeiro resigned as US Soccer president.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres