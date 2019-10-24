US Soocer Star Alex Morgan and Husband Servando Carrasco Announce Pregnancy

U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: "Adding 1 more to the Fam ... April 2020 Baby Girl."

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post: "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

Morgan's season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married on New Year's Eve in 2014.

Morgan's post did not include any details about her playing career plans.

The striker had recently said she planned to play through the 2023 World Cup.

Her daughter's birth next year falls just three months before the US women will attempt to recapture their Olympic title at the Tokyo games in July.

(With inputs from Agencies)

