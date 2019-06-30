US Women's Football Team Jersey Biggest Seller in One Season on Nike Website

US women's football team is dominating not only on the field but also off it. In the ongoing Women's World Cup in France, USA beat the hosts earlier this week to book a semi-finals spot in the tournament.

USA are looking to become only the second nation after Germany to retain their Women's World Cup crown.

However away from the field, the US women's team has managed to beat the likes of Brazil and Barcelona (men's teams) in the number of jerseys they've sold.

"The USA Women's home jersey is now the No. 1 soccer jersey, men's or women's, ever sold on Nike.com in one season," said Nike CEO Mark Parker on the company's earnings call this week.

Nike are the official jersey sponsor of bigs guns like Brazil, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Juventus and Manchester United in the men's footballing world. However, it is the US women's football team that has smashed all records.

The Women's World Cup this year has broken all sorts of records. From an unprecedented television ratings to the highest-ever media coverage, the tournament in France has grabbed all the eyeballs.

The quality of football has also come as a surprise to many and more and more people seem to have embraced the women's game. How it goes beyond the World Cup is something that only time will decide but for now, the eyes remain on the women of the beautiful game.

The US women's team have marched to the semi-finals and are the favourites to win the tournament again. While England are also among the favourites, US are the team to beat.

Their star forward Megan Rapinoe has been the cynosure of all eyes for her brace in both the last 16 game against Spain and the quarter-final vs France.

Despite leading US to such heights, Rapinoe was reprimanded by US President Donald Trump for a viral video where she was heard saying, "I am not going to the f*****g White House."

Despite the flak from the President, Rapinoe stood by her words and in fact urged her teammates to think about aligning themselves with an administration that does not believe in the same things as them.

US will take on England in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the home to the most successful women's football club in Europe, Lyon.