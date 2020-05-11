US Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Star Alex Morgan Welcomes Daughter

Los Angeles: Two-time women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco have welcomed a new player to their team, announcing the birth of daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco on Saturday.

Morgan tweeted that the baby was born on Thursday.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," Morgan wrote.

At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby. pic.twitter.com/dDbIXW6INr — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 9, 2020

Morgan, 30, was due to give birth in April and said on ABC's "Good Morning America" earlier in the week that she hoped to give birth within the week.

Morgan, who also won Olympic gold with the US women's team, announced that she was pregnant in October, when she said she still intended to play for the USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She did light training with the national team in February.

But with the Tokyo Games postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan will have even more time to prepare.

Carrasco, 31, played in his ninth MLS season in 2019 with the Los Angeles Galaxy.