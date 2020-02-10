Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

USA Beat Canada 3-0 in CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Final

Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe scored as USA beat Canada 3-0 in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
USA Beat Canada 3-0 in CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Final
USA beat Canada (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Los Angeles: The United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament, a last formality for the teams who booked their 2020 Tokyo berths with semi-final victories.

The World Cup champion United States had punched their ticket to Tokyo with a 4-0 victory over Mexico, while Canada secured their spot with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

With North American bragging rights on the line, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe scored for the United States, who are unbeaten in 28 games.

They didn't conceded a goal in five tournament matches, outscoring opponents 25-0.

"I think this is our expectation, we go into every tournament with the pressure to win," said Christen Press. "The most important thing is to qualify. We're super-excited, we're proud of ourselves for that and then to top it off with this game is excellent for us."

Press fired a shot off the crossbar in the 32nd minute and Canadian striker Christine Sinclair's shot six minutes later was stopped by US keeper Alyssa Naeher.

Williams broke the stalemate in the 60th minute, seizing upon an error by Canada's Jayde Riviere and firing into the upper corner.

Horan made it 2-0 in 71st and Rapinoe, subbed in in the 62nd minute, capped the scoring in the 87th with an easy finish against a clearly flagging Canadian side.

The United States have played in every Olympics since women's football was added to the programme in 1996.

They've won four gold medals, but are out for redemption after being knocked out of the quarter-finals by Sweden in Rio in 2016.

Canada, meanwhile, will be gunning for a third straight podium finish in Tokyo, after earning bronze in London in 2012 and Rio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
