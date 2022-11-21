USA vs Wales Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.

The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.

The biggest stage will see the biggest names go head-to-head and the US team would also be looking to make a statement with this World Cup. USA will be hoping that their youngsters such as Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson can have an impact on the pitch.

USA and Wales are part of group B in the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will share this group along with 2020 Euros runners up England and Iran.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Wales, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Wales be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Wales will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match USA vs Wales be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Wales will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match USA vs Wales begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Wales will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the USA and Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The USA and Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic.

