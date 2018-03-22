English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
The Jamaican superstar retired from athletics in August 2017 at the IAAF World Championships in London with eight Olympic Gold medals and 11 World Championship titles to his name.
Usain Bolt playing football (Image: Usain Bolt/Twitter)
After calling time on his athletics career, Usain Bolt will give playing football a serious try out when he joins the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Bolt, who has always been keen to play football is set for a trial with the German giants.
The former sprinter is admittedly a massive fan of Manchester United and has trained with the South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns in January. Bolt, who has previously claimed that he has the skills to become a Premier League footballer.
"With training, I could be good," he said last year. "Me and Paul Pogba talk a lot. I watch and ask him a lot of questions. I want to play but it has to be in the top league. I'm not content to be average."
Bolt incidentally, will get to play at Old Trafford in June when he lines up in a charity match for the Soccer Aid World XI.
Bolt also took to social media to show off his football skills as he posted a video of him playing with the likes of Roberto Carlos, Marcel Desailly and Marco Materazzi to name a few during a promotional event.
BVB, get ready for Friday. #BVBOLT #NewLevels @bvb09 @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/rO1jNPLtrA— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 21, 2018
New Levels 🙌🏽🙌🏽⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lXpL5zb5HF— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 21, 2018
