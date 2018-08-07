Usain Bolt's Football Career Set to Take Him to A-League for Indefinite Period

Sprint legend Usain Bolt’s career as a footballer has taken yet another turn, as he will now join the Australian club Central Coast Mariners for an "indefinite training period", the club confirmed. The eight-time Olympic champion will join the club later this month.The 31-year old though will not be guaranteed a professional contract with the Australian club yet."I am very excited about coming to Australia," said Bolt."It has been my dream to play professional football and I know that it will involve a lot of hard work and training to get to the level required to play and make an impact in the A-League.”"I always say that 'anything is possible, don't think limits' and I look forward to the challenge.""I hope I can make a positive contribution to the club and look forward to meeting the other players, staff and fans in the coming weeks," he added.The decorated sprinter, who called time on his athletics career after the 2017 World Championships in London, has previously trained with German giants Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset. The Manchester United and Ruud van Nisterlrooy fan has also captained the World XI during the Soccer Aid 2018 festival at Old Trafford.Shaun Mielekamp, chief executive at the Central Coast Mariners, is very happy about this move and said that the Jamaican would welcomed "with open arms", but that the club remain "grounded and focused on the job in hand"."Our goal is to be the most innovative, entertaining and community minded sports brand in Australia, this is our competitive edge," he added."Having Usain Bolt come to the club to train and hopefully develop into a professional football player is perfectly aligned to this part of the club's philosophy."It is important that we don't get too caught up in the hype of possibilities, but the reality is that Usain Bolt has placed his faith in the Central Coast Mariners to accelerate his football journey."Whilst we all know this must be tempered with the reality that there is a job to do and hard work ahead, we are committed to building a team that will win matches and instil belief."Hopefully Usain can help us on this mission."