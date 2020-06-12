VAL VS LET Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga Football League 2019-20, Valencia CF vs Levante - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Saturday’s fixture in the Spanish football league La Liga 2019-20 will see Valencia, who are sitting at the seventh spot in the points table, host Levante. The match will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

The 2019-20 season of the Spanish league has resumed from where it was halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the games have been picked up from where it was left, people would not be able to be at the grounds live.

The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF vs Levante will be played at 1.30 am IST on June 13. The Bats had played their last La Liga match against Alaves in March and tied it by 1-1. They currently have 42 points from 27 games.

Their last game before the sporting events were called off was in the Champions League Round of 16, where Valencia lost to Atalanta by 3-4.

On the hand, the Granotas sit at the 13th position in the points table presently with 33 points in their kitty. In their last game the Frogs had tied 1-1 with Granada.

La Liga 2019-20 VAL vs LET Dream11 Tips and Predictions

While Valencia trail behind Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Getafe by mere 3 and four points [the latter two have equal 46 points]; Levante is dangerously being followed by Alaves at the 14th spot with a margin of 1 point.

Hence both the sides will be desperate for a win.

VAL vs LET La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF vs Levante Dream11 Goalkeeper: A Fernandez

VAL vs LET La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF vs Levante Dream11 Defenders: J Gaya, G Paulista, D Wass

VAL vs LET La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF vs Levante Dream11 Midfielders: C Soler, D Parejo, J Campana, E Bardhi

VAL vs LET La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF vs Levante Dream11 Strikers: R Moreno, K Gameiro, B Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia CF probable lineup against Levante: Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gaya; Florenzi, Parejo, Soler, Torres; Rodrigo, Gameiro

La Liga 2019-20 Levante probable lineup against Valencia CF: Aitor; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Campana, Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti