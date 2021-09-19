VAL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Real Madrid: The top two teams in La Liga – Real Madrid and Valencia – will cross swords with each other on Sunday night in an important fixture at Mestalla Stadium to derail each others campaign. While Carlo Ancelotti’s men lead the Spanish league’s standing with ten points in their kitty, Valencia occupies the second spot with the same number due to goal difference.

On Sunday night, while Real Madrid will look to consolidate their place at the top by winning this game, Valencia will aim to topple them from the numero uno spot by taking all three points in this game.

Real Madrid and Valencia have met each other 20 times with Los Blancos taking ten games. Valencia have registered six victories and they will have to up their ante if they wish to defeat the La Liga powerhouse.

The last time two teams met in February 2021, Real defeated Valencia 2-0.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid.

VAL vs RM Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

VAL vs RM Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

VAL vs RM Match Details

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be played on Monday, September 20, at 12:30 am (IST) at Mestalla Stadium. The game between Valencia and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 am (IST).

VAL vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

VAL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alba, Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete

Midfielders: Casemiro, Luka Modric, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler

Strikers: Maxi Gomez, Karim Benzema

Valencia vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Valencia Probable Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Dimitri Foulquier; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

