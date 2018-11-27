Valencia 'Going for Broke' Against Ronaldo's Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's sending off against Valencia in September's Champions League group stage match will have no impact on how the Juventus star plays in Tuesday's return fixture in Turin, the Spanish side's coach Marcelino García said.Garcia described the game as being an "all or nothing" tie for the Spaniards at a press conference on Monday."I don't think what happened in Valencia really matters much," Garcia said ahead of a match which the Spanish club have to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.Juventus are top of Group H with nine points after four games, with Manchester United two points behind and the Spaniards on five. Swiss club Young Boys are already out of the running."What can I say? Cristiano is an extraordinary player. He has great ambition to be the best and to win all the time," Garcia said."I don't think we'll find a different Ronaldo than what we are used to in Spain where we know all his distinctive characteristics."Garcia noted it would be "a very important match against a side that may even win the competition"."Our future in the Champions League depends on this win. It's going to be a difficult, challenging and complicated game."Garcia said he was boosted by his side's recent form with three wins on the trot and wants to pull off an upset like Manchester United did earlier this month when they scored two late goals to win 2-1 in Turin."What I would like to do tomorrow is to win like Man United did. Juventus were superior but United scored and won."Juventus had almost claimed the win, but victory in football comes down to goals. If you play worse but score more goals, you win."We have an opportunity to win tomorrow."Juventus forward Paulo Dybala did not play for the double European Cup winners in the 2-0 win in Spain.But Garcia said focusing on any one player would be foolish."All the Juve players are absolutely excellent."We're not concerned about any one player but the group. We have to stop this great power that they have."