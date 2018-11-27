English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Valencia 'Going for Broke' Against Ronaldo's Juventus
Garcia described the game as being an "all or nothing" tie for the Spaniards at a press conference on Monday.
Garcia described the game as being an "all or nothing" tie for the Spaniards at a press conference on Monday.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sending off against Valencia in September's Champions League group stage match will have no impact on how the Juventus star plays in Tuesday's return fixture in Turin, the Spanish side's coach Marcelino García said.
Garcia described the game as being an "all or nothing" tie for the Spaniards at a press conference on Monday.
"I don't think what happened in Valencia really matters much," Garcia said ahead of a match which the Spanish club have to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.
Juventus are top of Group H with nine points after four games, with Manchester United two points behind and the Spaniards on five. Swiss club Young Boys are already out of the running.
"What can I say? Cristiano is an extraordinary player. He has great ambition to be the best and to win all the time," Garcia said.
"I don't think we'll find a different Ronaldo than what we are used to in Spain where we know all his distinctive characteristics."
Garcia noted it would be "a very important match against a side that may even win the competition".
"Our future in the Champions League depends on this win. It's going to be a difficult, challenging and complicated game."
Garcia said he was boosted by his side's recent form with three wins on the trot and wants to pull off an upset like Manchester United did earlier this month when they scored two late goals to win 2-1 in Turin.
"What I would like to do tomorrow is to win like Man United did. Juventus were superior but United scored and won.
"Juventus had almost claimed the win, but victory in football comes down to goals. If you play worse but score more goals, you win.
"We have an opportunity to win tomorrow."
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala did not play for the double European Cup winners in the 2-0 win in Spain.
But Garcia said focusing on any one player would be foolish.
"All the Juve players are absolutely excellent.
"We're not concerned about any one player but the group. We have to stop this great power that they have."
Garcia described the game as being an "all or nothing" tie for the Spaniards at a press conference on Monday.
"I don't think what happened in Valencia really matters much," Garcia said ahead of a match which the Spanish club have to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.
Juventus are top of Group H with nine points after four games, with Manchester United two points behind and the Spaniards on five. Swiss club Young Boys are already out of the running.
"What can I say? Cristiano is an extraordinary player. He has great ambition to be the best and to win all the time," Garcia said.
"I don't think we'll find a different Ronaldo than what we are used to in Spain where we know all his distinctive characteristics."
Garcia noted it would be "a very important match against a side that may even win the competition".
"Our future in the Champions League depends on this win. It's going to be a difficult, challenging and complicated game."
Garcia said he was boosted by his side's recent form with three wins on the trot and wants to pull off an upset like Manchester United did earlier this month when they scored two late goals to win 2-1 in Turin.
"What I would like to do tomorrow is to win like Man United did. Juventus were superior but United scored and won.
"Juventus had almost claimed the win, but victory in football comes down to goals. If you play worse but score more goals, you win.
"We have an opportunity to win tomorrow."
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala did not play for the double European Cup winners in the 2-0 win in Spain.
But Garcia said focusing on any one player would be foolish.
"All the Juve players are absolutely excellent.
"We're not concerned about any one player but the group. We have to stop this great power that they have."
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If I Can Play Olympics at 37, Why Can’t Sardar Singh Play a World Cup at 32: Dhanraj Pillay
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Here's What Deepika Padukone's Wedding Saree Designer Has to Say on Sabyasachi Controversy
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Ride Review: Redefining Value For Money
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission