Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Copa del Rey 2021-22 Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Valencia will play against Athletic Club on Thursday in the second-leg Copa del Rey final on Wednesday at Mestalla Stadium. The tie is delicately poised after the first leg of their semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw at San Mames on February 10. The winner of this game will qualify for the all-important final.

Valencia and Athletic come into this fixture after suffering contrasting results in their most recent outings. While Valencia defeated Mallorca 1-0 in La Liga, Athletic were humiliated 0-4 by Barcelona in their domestic league match.

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 2:00 am (IST).

Copa del Rey 2021-22 Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

Valencia will have a few injury concerns going into this game. Thierry Correia has picked up a knee injury and has been sidelined for three weeks. He will join Jasper Cillessen on the bench for this game. The participation of Jose Gaya is also doubtful here. Maximiliano Gómez González will miss this game through suspension, having picked up a red-card during the first leg of the tie.

There are no injury concerns for Athletic Bilbao and they should have their full squad at disposal for this tie.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao probable XIs

Valencia Possible Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete; Dimitri Foulquier, Carlos Soler, Hugo Guillamón, Hugo Duro; Helder Costa, Goncalo Guedes, Bryan Gil

Athletic Bilbao Possible Starting Line-up: Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Oier Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

What time is the Copa del Rey 2021-22 Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off?

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 3, at 2:00 am (IST) at Mestalla Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Copa del Rey 2021-22 Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao match?

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will not be televised in India.

How can I stream the Copa del Rey 2021-22 Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao fixture?

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will not get streamed live on any platform in India.

