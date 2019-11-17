Van Dijk Withdraws from Netherlands' Euro 2020 Qualifier vs Estonia for Personal Reasons
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Netherlands play Estonia but have already booked their spot in next year's finals.
Virgil van Dijk left the training camp for "personal reasons". (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Brussels: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday.
"The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia", the federation said on its website.
"The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately."
The Dutch booked their passage to next year's finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.
At stake in Tuesday's game will be top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who are two points ahead of the Dutch.
The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katy Perry and Entourage Ignore Security at Mumbai Airport
- Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets
- From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock
- Apple AirPods Pro Review: This Pro Will Just Make Rivals Think About Surrender
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities