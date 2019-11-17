Van Dijk Withdraws from Netherlands' Euro 2020 Qualifier vs Estonia for Personal Reasons

Brussels: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday.

"The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia", the federation said on its website.

"The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately."

The Dutch booked their passage to next year's finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.

At stake in Tuesday's game will be top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who are two points ahead of the Dutch.

The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.