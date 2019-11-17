Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Van Dijk Withdraws from Netherlands' Euro 2020 Qualifier vs Estonia for Personal Reasons

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Netherlands play Estonia but have already booked their spot in next year's finals.

AFP

Updated:November 17, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Van Dijk Withdraws from Netherlands' Euro 2020 Qualifier vs Estonia for Personal Reasons
Virgil van Dijk left the training camp for "personal reasons". (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brussels: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday.

"The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia", the federation said on its website.

"The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately."

The Dutch booked their passage to next year's finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.

At stake in Tuesday's game will be top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who are two points ahead of the Dutch.

The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram