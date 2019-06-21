Fans Blast VAR After Uruguay Get Copa America Draw vs Japan

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) took centre stage once again as Uruguay managed a 2-2 draw against Japan in Copa America on Friday. Uruguay were awarded a penalty through a VAR decision while Japan were denied a penalty shoutout as a competitive battle was marred by refereeing calls.

Fans on social media were quick to blast VAR for inconsistency and taking supposedly wrong calls as Uruguay and Japan both now go into their final group matches with chances of advancing to the next round.

Koji Miyoshi put Japan ahead in the 25th minute of the match with a smart finish from a tight angle but just six minutes later, Uruguay were awarded a penalty and that Luis Suarez scored to bring Uruguay on level terms.

The teams went into the break with a 1-1 scoreline. Just a couple of minutes after the break, Shoya Nakajima seemed to have been brought down by Jose Gimenez in the box but Japan's penalty shoutout was waivered after a VAR check.

However, Miyoshi scored his second of the night in the 59th minute to put Japan in the lead once again but in the 66th minute, Gimenez scored a brilliant header off a gorgeous corner delivery by Nicolas Lodeiro.

Both teams created chances with Uruguay being more dominant and coming close to scoring another but in the end, the match ended at 2-2.

Despite a fabulously competitive battle on the field, fans took to Twitter to lash out at VAR. People were particularly unhappy with Uruguay getting a penalty decision.

Edinson Cavani and Naomichi Ueda were involved in the incident that led a VAR penalty decision in favour of Uruguay. Fans pointed out that it was Cavani who booted Ueda while the Japanese defender just put his foot up to block but VAR thought otherwise.

I’m always in support of VAR but sometimes it makes shocking decisions like giving Uruguay a penalty kick for this. Ridiculous ??????? #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/SRVYxM4vkS — ?????????? ?????????????? (@ayshardzn) June 21, 2019

I'm sorry Var is a joke. No way is that a pen. Cavani kicks the Japanese player ?? #CopaAmerica — League One Again ?? (39-34) (@JB_PHILLIES) June 20, 2019

Get VAR out of football. Uruguay got given this penalty after Cavani kicked a Japanese defenders foot. Horrendous refereeing #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/GCBvmHc0HG — Lou (@louorns) June 20, 2019

That is a penalty only is South America if the South American team is losing to a guest. Worst call ever. How does the ref get it wrong on VAR? Particularly after the Japan player was crushed in the box with no VAR.#CopaAmerica — Trent Summers (@tbs23451) June 20, 2019

Var is a joke, defender puts his foot up to block Cavani boots him and gets a penalty, total shite #CopaAmerica — Joseph Browne (@Josephbrowne2) June 20, 2019

In the 47th minute of the match, Nakajima stunned the Uruguayan defence with some brilliant piece of trickery as he performed a beautiful piruvet with the ball to get away from the defenders.

As Nakajima turned around, it looked like Gimenez stuck his leg down to bring down the Japanese but despite a VAR check, Japan were not awarded a penalty.

Fans expressed their disbelief on the decision contesting how Japan did not get a penalty for that foul when Cavani had earlier the decision for almost a similar offence.

The massively elegant Shoya Nakajima with a Zidane's roulette and clearly get tackled by Uruguay player inside the penalty box. Clear penalty but the ref said no. ?? #URUJAP #CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/xC7eKPOtCr — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) June 21, 2019

So Uruguay get a pen which was never a foul but Gimenez fouls Nakajima and VAR doesn’t give this a penalty for Japan? No consistency. Shocking #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/bhdi4uIrDG — Lou (@louorns) June 21, 2019

Uruguay ties on a weak ass penalty and then Japan gets denied a reasonable one. ??#CopaAmerica — Barry the Cephalopod (@cephalopod_the) June 21, 2019

#CopaAmericaAs always seems like the VAR only works for big teams. JAPAN getting robbed what a shame. — Eidaw ???? (@Eidaw_amr) June 20, 2019

VAR is absolute trash. It's criminal to give Cavani the penalty and not make that EXACT same call on the other side. #CopaAmerica #UruguayvsJapon — Hootie Hennessey (@hootiehennessey) June 21, 2019