VAR is Spoiling the Game: Fans Lash Out as Offside Calls Run Havoc in Premier League

The video assistant referee (VAR) has been at the centre of controversy in the Premier League this season. Many of its decisions, especially offside calls, have been been criticised by managers, players and commentators alike.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested a way out for VAR as far as offside decisions are concerned. Klopp said a thicker line could be used for offside decisions, ensuring that such calls go in favour of the attacking side.

Klopp made the comments ahead of the league leaders' match against Sheffield United.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish bore the brunt of a VAR call during a match against Burnley in Turf Moor on Wednesday. Grealish's 12th-minute strike was ruled out after it was adjudged that Villa striker Wesley's heel was millimetres ahead of the last defender during the build-up.

The incident drew reactions from the social media users with Henry Winter, a football commentator, tweeting, "VAR starting 2020 showing why it needs to return to original aim. Clear/obvious. Grealish goal ruled out for fractional Wesley offside in #BURAVL. Who believes decision by technician quickly drawing lines is 100% accurate apart from PGMOL? Game's about goalscorers not Mike Riley."

VAR starting 2020 showing why it needs to return to original aim. Clear/obvious. Grealish goal ruled out for fractional Wesley offside in #BURAVL. Who believes decision by technician quickly drawing lines is 100% accurate apart from PGMOL? Game’s about goalscorers not Mike Riley. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 1, 2020

Another Twitter user '@hashim0307' wrote, "VAR in Premier League will go into history as a failed tech implementation due to failure to take into account the major stakeholders - the fans. If you overcomplicate technology and don't review your processes the implementation will fail!"

VAR in Premier League will go into history as a failed tech implementation due to failure to take into account the major stakeholders - the fans. If you overcomplicate technology and don't review your processes the implementation will fail! pic.twitter.com/nNMRbhrMES — hash (@hashim0307) January 1, 2020

Fans also feel that VAR has spoiled the euphoria fans feel after their team scores a goal because everyone's now waiting for the goal to be checked.

VAR really is spoiling game. Didn’t celebrate @ToddCantwell_10 goal last night with my sons in expectation of a Pukki VAR decision. Dreadful and killing game for fans. #scrapVAR @mrjakehumphrey @NorwichCityFC @GaryLineker @premierleague — Edmund King OBE (@AAPresident) January 2, 2020

@premierleague @FootballAssoc - #VAR is a joke! Offside by a heel, a toe, a knee cap should not be a thing! Sort this out as it is taking the enjoyment out of the game! Change the rule! If any playable part of the body is onside, it is deemed as onside. Simple! — Chris Matthews (@chrismatthewsj) January 2, 2020

In fact, fans are so angry that they have also started a petition on change.org asking for VAR to be removed from the Premier League.

The Premier League: Remove the use of the Video assistant referee (VAR) from Premier League football - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Tf1z2usQ7r via @UKChange — Spaccccceyyyy 🐝 (@tittybread) January 2, 2020

I am in favor of VAR and believe the refs are at the center of each decision made involving it. However, the way the Premier League is using it for offsides is so absurd. — Marlon Giraldo (@marlongiraldo7) January 2, 2020

VAR i Premier League pic.twitter.com/bAF0UA9pyQ — Norlingist (@norlingist) January 1, 2020

VAR was introduced in the beginning of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with an aim to weed out human errors.

