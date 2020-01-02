Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
2-min read

VAR is Spoiling the Game: Fans Lash Out as Offside Calls Run Havoc in Premier League

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's heel was deemed offside as his goal was ruled out against Burnley.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
VAR is Spoiling the Game: Fans Lash Out as Offside Calls Run Havoc in Premier League
Jack Grealish. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The video assistant referee (VAR) has been at the centre of controversy in the Premier League this season. Many of its decisions, especially offside calls, have been been criticised by managers, players and commentators alike.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested a way out for VAR as far as offside decisions are concerned. Klopp said a thicker line could be used for offside decisions, ensuring that such calls go in favour of the attacking side.

Klopp made the comments ahead of the league leaders' match against Sheffield United.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish bore the brunt of a VAR call during a match against Burnley in Turf Moor on Wednesday. Grealish's 12th-minute strike was ruled out after it was adjudged that Villa striker Wesley's heel was millimetres ahead of the last defender during the build-up.

The incident drew reactions from the social media users with Henry Winter, a football commentator, tweeting, "VAR starting 2020 showing why it needs to return to original aim. Clear/obvious. Grealish goal ruled out for fractional Wesley offside in #BURAVL. Who believes decision by technician quickly drawing lines is 100% accurate apart from PGMOL? Game's about goalscorers not Mike Riley."

Another Twitter user '@hashim0307' wrote, "VAR in Premier League will go into history as a failed tech implementation due to failure to take into account the major stakeholders - the fans. If you overcomplicate technology and don't review your processes the implementation will fail!"

Fans also feel that VAR has spoiled the euphoria fans feel after their team scores a goal because everyone's now waiting for the goal to be checked.

In fact, fans are so angry that they have also started a petition on change.org asking for VAR to be removed from the Premier League.

VAR was introduced in the beginning of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with an aim to weed out human errors.

