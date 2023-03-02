'VAR Wanted to Defeat Us,' Manchester United Fans Fume Over West Ham's Controversial Goal in FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth-round fixture between Manchester United and West Ham United was mired in controversy after fans claimed that the Hammers were wrongfully awarded their solitary goal following a goalless first half.

Several Manchester United fans pointed out that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the West Ham goal.

The incident took place in the second half after West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek seemingly dribbled the ball out of play before laying it off to Emerson Palmieri.

Manchester United players, around the left flank, stopped and asked for a throw-in but the match officials were unmoved.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi Gifts 35 Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.73 Crore Each to Argentina’s World Cup-Winning Squad: Report

The play continued and Emerson picked out Said Benrahma who made no mistake in finding the back of the net for West Ham.

The match referee did eventually opt for a VAR review but the goal stood as the match officials reportedly decided that there was not much evidence to change the original decision.

Needless to say, the controversial decision infuriated Manchester United fans, with innumerable followers of the game expressing their disgust and frustration.

Here are some reactions.

“It was clearly out of play,” wrote one Twitter user.

It was CLEARLY out of play!!!!— anna 🏎⚽️ (@redxdevilgal) March 1, 2023

Another person tweeted, “VAR wanted to defeat us. But they forgot Fergie time. We Are Manchester United.”

VAR wanted to defeat us😉But they forgot Fergie's time 😚 We Are Manchester United ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr5SWJoZ64 — Ikakke Ekanem (@ProfKakswill) March 1, 2023

Another social media user voiced a similar opinion and tweeted, “Referee and VAR tried their best to annihilate us but Alejandro Garnacho, Fred, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes had other ideas. I love Manchester United.”

Ref and VAR tried their best to annihilate us but Garnacho, Fred, Weghorst and Bruno had other ideas. I love Manchester United😭😭😭 #MUNWHU— James. O🔄 (@AtiteSnr) March 1, 2023

A certain Twitter user opined, “I think VAR is not working on Arsenal and Manchester United this season.”

I think VAR doesn't work on Arsenal and manchester united this season💔— 👑KÏNG M²YKHAILO👑 (@PotterKTBFFH) March 1, 2023

Coming back to the game, Manchester United scripted a memorable comeback to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils clinched an equaliser, thanks to Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 77th minute. Argentine striker Alejandro Garnacho scored the winner for Manchester United in the 90th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Fred netted Manchester United’s third goal of the night in injury time. Erik ten Hag’s men will now be up against Fulham on March 19 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup scheduled to be played at Old Trafford.

Previously, Erik ten Hag had ended Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought after winning the Carabao Cup last month. Manchester United got the better of Newcastle United 2-0 in the final to win their first trophy under the Dutchman.

Read all the Latest Sports News here