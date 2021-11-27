VEN vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Venezia and Inter Milan: Defending Serie A champions Inter Milan take on Venezia in the upcoming Italian League clash on Sunday.While the Nerazzurri have booked their berth in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Venezia face a huge challenge in Inter Milan who have been dominant and impressive in their performances.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have been key in Inter’s success so far and are still in the race for the Serie A title, sitting in the third spot behind AC Milan and Napoli. While Venezia are 14th on the table, Inter will aim to walk away with three points as they are unbeaten in their previous five games, winning four and drawing one. Venezia on the other hand were able to beat Mourinho’s Roma and enter the fixture with a 1-0 win over Bologna. An exciting clash scheduled and fans here can check the VEN vs INT Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

VEN vs INT Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

VEN vs INT Live Streaming

The match between VEN vs INT is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

VEN vs INT Match Details

The match between VEN vs INT will be played on Sunday, November 28, at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. The game will start at 01:15 AM (IST).

VEN vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Brozovic

VEN vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Mattia Aramu

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Dennis Johnsen

Venezia vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Venezia Predicted Starting line-up: Sergio Romero (GK), Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps; Antonio Junior Vacca, Gianluca Busio, Ethanb Ampadu; Mattia Aramu; David Okereke, Dennis Johnsen

Inter Milan FC Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Federico Dimarco; Hakan Calhanoglu; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

