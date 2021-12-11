VEN vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus: Juventus will hope to extend their winning streak to four games when they next take on Venezia in their next Serie A match on Saturday at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in their quest to reach the UEFA Champions League positions. They are currently placed at the fifth spot with 27 points from 16 games, 7 points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Venezia, which recently returned to the top tier of Italian football after two decades, will come into this game after suffering three straight defeats. To make the matters worse for the Arancioneroverdi, Juventus are the side, which have bested them most in Serie A. The Old Lady had won 15 of their 17 most recent Serie A matches against Venezia.

Ahead of today’s Venezia and Juventus’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

VEN vs JUV Telecast

The match between Venezia and Juventus will be televised on MTV in India.

VEN vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Venezia and Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

VEN vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 111 at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium. The game between Venezia and Juventus will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

VEN vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Paulo Dybala

Vice-Captain- Matthijs de Ligt

VEN vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Sergio Romero

Defenders: Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt

Mid-Fielders: Antonio Junior Vacca, Domen Crnigoj, Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli

Forward: Thomas Henry, Paulo Dybala

Venezia vs Juventus probable XI:

Venezia Possible Starting Line-up: Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Cristian Molinaro, Sofian Kiyine, Antonio Junior Vacca, Domen Crnigoj, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata

