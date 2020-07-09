VER vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Verona vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will look to seal a place in top three when they take on Verona in upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Friday, June 10. The Serie A 2019-20 Verona vs Inter Milan match will be hosted at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi. Inter are currently two points short to third-placed Atalanta. In their last outing, Inter Milan lost to Bologna 2-1 whereas Verona were handed a 2-0 defeat by Bersica. Verona are 9th with 42 points next to their name. The Serie A 2019-20 2019-20 Verona vs Inter Milan will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2019-20, Verona vs Inter Milan, VER vs INT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has returned from the suspension bench and he is expected to make it to the playing XI. Meanwhile, Nicolo Barella is not available for the game night. The suspension bench will see defender Alessandro Bastoni..



As for Verona, they have no fresh injuries ahead of the game night.

VER vs INT Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Team, Verona vs Inter Milan

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Captain: Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Vice-Captain: Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Goalkeeper: Handanovic

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Defenders: Rrahmani, Godin, Skriniar, Kumbulla

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Midfielders: Candreva, Brozovic, Eriksen, Badu

Serie A 2019-20 VER vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Verona vs Inter Milan Strikers: Martinez, Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 Verona possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Badu, Amrabat, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Verre; Carmine

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Verona: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliadini, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Martinez, Lukaku