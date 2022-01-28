Versatile Dane Daniel Wass Joins Atletico Madrid from La Liga Rivals Valencia

Denmark’s Daniel Wass has signed for Atletico Madrid from La Liga rivals Valencia, the capital city side announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old utility player, who can play in midfield or defence, “signs for the remainder of the campaign and another season," Atletico said without giving details on the transfer.

“He is a very versatile player who can play in several areas of the field," the club continued.

“In his early days, he started playing as a full-back and a defender, but then moved to midfield, where he played both in the centre and on the sides", before returning “to the back to play as a right-back again," said Atletico.

During his three and a half seasons at Valencia, Wass scored 15 goals and provided 20 assists.

Capped 41 times for Denmark, Wass’s career has included stints with Danish club Brondby, French side Evian, Benfica in Portugal and Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

