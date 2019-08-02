Veteran Dani Alves Joins Brazil's Sao Paulo FC on Free Transfer
Sao Paulo FC is Dani Alves' boyhood team and his deal with the club is reportedly valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Dani Alves was Brazil's captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo FC.
The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.
Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil," the right-back said. "It is unreal, but I am here."
Alves's contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.
The right-back was Brazil's captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.
Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches, eight points behind leaders Santos.
Alves has lifted astonishing 40 trophies in his professional career and is still very fit.
He played all 90 minutes in several matches of the latest Copa America. The defender recently said he considers moving to the midfield to extend his career.
Alves has not played since Brazil's 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final on July 7 at the Maracanã Stadium.
Sao Paulo said the defender should be introduced to fans next week.
