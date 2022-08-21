VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A depleted VFL Bochum will seek a much-needed victory to get on the winning track in Bundesliga. Manager Thomas Reis knows that it will not be an easy task as his team are set to host Bayern Munich in the next encounter on Sunday. The game between VFL Bochum will be played at the Vonovia-Ruhrstadion.

Bochum have played two matches in the Bundesliga so far but they have not managed to win a single game.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been in sublime form this season. Bayern Munich have already scored eight goals and conceded just one. Julian Nagelsmann’s boys started the title defence on a convincing note after clinching a comfortable 1-6 win against Frankfurt in the opening game. In the next clash, Bayern Munich secured a 2-0 home win against Wolfsburg.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VFL Bochum, here is all you need to know:

When will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFL Bochum and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFL Bochum and Bayern Munich will take place on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Vonovia-Ruhrstadion.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFL Bochum and Bayern Munich will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast VFL Bochum and Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

VFL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting:

VFL Bochum predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Riemann, Cristian Gamboa, Ivan Ordets, Dominique Heintz, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger, Saidy Janko, Takuma Asano, Simon Zoller, Philipp Hoffman

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane

