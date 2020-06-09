VIC vs FAM Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming fixture of the Portuguese League, Gil Vincente will go head-to-head against Famalicao on Wednesday, June 10. The Portuguese League Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao match is scheduled to begin at 1.30 am at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

The Primeira Liga series resumed earlier last week after a short break due to coronavirus outbreak. The host team Gil Vicente are placed at the 10th standing of the Portuguese League 2019-20 scoretable at the moment, with 30 points in 25 matches. Meanwhile, the Famalicao are at the 5th position, relaxing in the top five. The team have scored 40 points off 25 matches played so far.

In their last outing before the coronavirus lockdown, Vicente lost against Portemonense by 0-1. They have won just seven matches in the entire series. On the other hand, Famalicao won the last match match against Porto by 2-1.

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Captain: Toni Martinez

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Vice Captain: Pote

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Goalkeeper: Denis Cesar

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Defenders: P William, Roderick Miranda, Ivo Pinto

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Midfielders: Pote (VC), Uros Racic, F Martins, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye

Portuguese League VIC vs FAM Dream 11 Prediction, Gil Vicente Vs Famalicao Strikers: Tony Martinez, Sandro Lima

Portuguese League Gil Vicente XI vs Famalicao: Denis Cesar, Henrique Gomes, Ygor Nogueira, Ruben Fernandes, Alex Pinto, Joao Afonso, Soare, Yves Baraye, Bozhidar Kraev, Balde, Sandro Lima

Portuguese League Famalicao Probable XI vs Gil Vicente: Alves, Ivo Pinto, Roderick Miranda, PnWillian, Riccieli, Pote, Gustavo Assuncao, Uros Racic, Diogo Goncalves, Tony Martinez, Ruben Lameira