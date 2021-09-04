Video: Manchester United Fans Turn Punjabi Wedding Reception Into Cristiano Ronaldo Return Party

Manchester United fans have been in a celebrating ever since the Premier League club announced the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. United swooped in at the last moment to ensure the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would make an emotional return to Old Trafford after the Portuguese heavily linked to join fierce rivals Manchester City.

This will be Ronaldo’s second stint with United after his record move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2009. Additionally, Ronaldo will be also be donning the iconic No.7 shirt for the forthcoming campaign after Edinson Cavani gave up the number.

Meanwhile, the United fans have been quite vocal about Ronaldo’s homecoming.

Even a private wedding reception was not able to escape the jubilation and excitement. A video has surfaced on Instagram that shows one United fan turning the biggest day of his life into a Ronaldo Rave, after news of his return was made official.

Posted on the popular media sharing platform by @harvkudos, the clip shows ‘DJ Harv’ taking the microphone to break the story to the wedding guests, before showing a huge image of the star striker in a United shirt on the screen behind the DJ console.

“The Cristiano Ronaldo Punjabi Wedding," the DJ captioned on Instagram.

“Seems like we’ve gone a tad viral. Some background to what happened,” the user further said in the long explanatory write-up. “We were at the doli on Friday when the news broke that Ronaldo signed. We’re massive Manchester United fans so it went nuts. I spoke to my brother Danny and said we have to represent the news at the reception, so I made the call to kudosdj, djamxn and they got the job done with the Ronaldo visuals,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D J H A R V ® 💫 (@harvkudos)

The footage shows the traditional post-wedding celebrations were put on hold for a few moments, before wild cheers gave way when Ronaldo’s images flashed on the screen. Dancing gave way to terrace style United chants which are mostly heard at a football game.

Meanwhile, United faithfuls are giddy with excitement, especially before the club’s home game against Newcastle United on September 11. It is anticipated that Ronaldo will make his second debut for the Red Devils in that game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here